BELLINGHAM — Writer, lecturer, political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Steinem, who co-founded New York Magazine and Ms. magazine, has a focus and interest in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence and many other issues that she will address.
In 2013 she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, by President Obama.
Tickets are $22.50-85.50 at mountbakertheatre.com.
