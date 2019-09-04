Ever wondered where all the farms in Whatcom County are? What they look like? What they smell like? Well then, this is the weekend for you.
The Whatcom County Farm Tour connects consumers with producers throughout the county. From 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, attendees can take themselves on a self-guided tour throughout the county to visit and meet with farmers for free.
Some farms are open on both days and others just one day. VIP Farm Tour badges are available for $12 and give members special deals on products at each farm.
In addition to the farm visits, the weekend also has specialty tasting events planned. On Saturday, folks can expand their culinary senses at the Aslan Farm-Infused Beer Tasting from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Aslan Depot, 1322 N. State St., Bellingham, for $16.
The next day starts with Cosmos Bistro Farm Tour Brunch from 8 to 10 a.m. at the bistro, 1151 N. State St., Bellingham, for $21. After the tour on Sunday there will be a natural wine tasting at Camber, 221 W. Holly St., Bellingham, from 5 to 8 p.m. for $28.
Along the farm tour route will be stops with tastes and samples available for purchase so visitors can fully experience the farm. A map with all of this information and more is available at eatlocalfirst.org.
