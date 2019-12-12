BELLINGHAM — The Good Time Girls are back for the holiday season to delight their tours with tales of historic Bellingham holiday highs, lows and hijinks.
These two-hour tours have all of the fun of the Good Time Girls’ usual summer tours but with extra holiday cheer mixed in for good measure. The tour is a guided walk through downtown Bellingham with a focus on historical events that occurred around the holidays.
There is also trivia and caroling, and a few drinks to be shared at Thousand Acre Ciderhouse and Uisce Irish Pub.
Proceeds from the event support Animals as Natural Therapy’s mission to support at-rick youth, veterans and elders.
Tours are at 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21. $20-40. Meeting spots will be revealed at check-out. bellinghistory.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.