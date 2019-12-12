pic
BELLINGHAM — The Good Time Girls are back for the holiday season to delight their tours with tales of historic Bellingham holiday highs, lows and hijinks.

These two-hour tours have all of the fun of the Good Time Girls’ usual summer tours but with extra holiday cheer mixed in for good measure. The tour is a guided walk through downtown Bellingham with a focus on historical events that occurred around the holidays.

There is also trivia and caroling, and a few drinks to be shared at Thousand Acre Ciderhouse and Uisce Irish Pub.

Proceeds from the event support Animals as Natural Therapy’s mission to support at-rick youth, veterans and elders.

Tours are at 7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21. $20-40. Meeting spots will be revealed at check-out. bellinghistory.com.

