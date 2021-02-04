When the Great Northwest Glass Quest kicks off Friday, Feb. 12, it will represent the first community-wide event of its kind in nearly a year.
The free event typically attracts up to 15,000 people for 10 days of epic hide-and-seek adventure across the Stanwood-Camano area, where businesses and organizations hide plastic clue balls in public spaces. The event continues until Feb. 21.
Questers search for the hidden clue balls — often camouflaged with paint, texture or decorations — and exchange them for hand-blown glass balls created by Glass Quest artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger of Stanwood.
Participants can visit thegreatnwglassquest.com for an online questing guide and links to the Glass Quest app, which offer details on how to search for the more than 400 clue balls in addition to raffles, drawings and other special offers.
Some traditional events, such as Kids Quest and Angels of Glass Quest, can’t take place due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Participating businesses will manage their own store capacity limits, which in most cases is reduced because of state restrictions. However, limitations can change depending on the kind of business and the area’s reopening phase during the event.
(0) comments
