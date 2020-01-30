Move over, Punxsutawney Phil, there’s another creature who can predict the weather, and this one is a frog.
Snohomish Slew has been accurately predicting the coming of spring to the region for almost 15 years.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Riverfront Gazebo, 21 A Ave., Snohomish, a crowd will gather to find out if an early spring will arrive, or if there is more winter in store.
Following the great “frognostication” will be the Lazy River Frog Race at the Snohomish Aquatic Center and an after party at Fred’s Rivertown Alehouse, 1114 First St., Snohomish.
For more information, visit snohomishcoc.com/groundfrog.
