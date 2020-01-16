Guys and Dolls
Mark Kitaoka

When “Guys & Dolls” first premiered on Broadway in 1950, it was a smash hit. In the 70 years since then, the legacy of this raucous musical has only grown and now the musical is playing in Everett.

There are gamblers, missionaries, showgirls and classic New York City characters. The production is by Village Theatre and has plenty of showtimes.

Catch the musical at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays until Feb.1 at the theater, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

Tickets are $45-85.

More from this section

Load comments