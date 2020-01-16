Former President Barack Obama is coming to town — or at least a man known for playing him on TV.
Comedian and impressionist Jay Pharoah, known best for his six seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” will be headlining the Pacific Showroom at The Skagit Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.
Pharoah, who joined the SNL cast in 2010, is known for his impressions of Obama, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Kanye West, among others. He also played recurring character Principal Daniel Frye.
People may also recognize the SNL alumnus’ voice from animated films such as “Sing,” and TV shows like “Family Guy,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Robot Chicken.”
After trying his hand in more serious roles such as the Showtime show “WhiteFamous” — based on the life of actor Jamie Foxx — and drama in the psychological thriller “Unsane,” Pharoah is back on the stand-up scene, hitting numerous comedy clubs and arenas across the country.
The Skagit County show is one of only five left on his current schedule.
Tickets are still available for both shows and start at $30. For more information, visit theskagit.com.
