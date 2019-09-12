EDISON — Inspired by the local landscape, Patty Haller has created a collection of paintings that capture the leaves and trees of Pacific Northwest forests. That collection is featured at Smith & Vallee Gallery.
Before painting, Haller worked as both a forester and data analyst — professions that greatly inform the work she produces. Her paintings are colorful and complex and show the dueling chaos and order of the forests.
Also featured at the gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., are new wood and bronze sculptures from Andrew Vallee. The new body of work is focused on creating manmade natural objects, incorporating objects found on the shores of Samish Bay as inspiration.
The work of both artists will be featured at the gallery until Sept. 29.
