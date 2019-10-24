BELLINGHAM — Save the date, the annual Hamster Ball is rolling around the corner.
The Hamster Ball might sound familiar, but this ball is not like the one that rolls around your house, no, this is an elegant affair.
The night benefits Cascade Connections and is full of fun; there will be a silent auction, music by the Penny Stinkers, catered food from Haggen Market Street Catering and plenty of wine and beer. The event is 21-plus.
Tickets for the event are known to sell out quickly, so visit cascadeconnections.org to get one today. The cost is $55.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave.
