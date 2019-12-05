STANWOOD — Is there any better way to stay warm this season than by dancing up a storm? There sure isn’t.
Join the Harvey Creek Band and throw down for a good old-fashioned dance at Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. The show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Admission is $8.
