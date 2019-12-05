BELLINGHAM — This is the time of year to look within and help those in need, and there’s no better way to do that while having an enjoyable time than at the Hotel Bellwether’s tree lighting event.
The eighth annual Holiday Trees Benefitting Skookum Kids reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the hotel, 1 Bellwether Way.
During this month the hotel transforms into a winter wonderland with festive trees decorated by local businesses. The community is invited to visit during the entire month to vote on their favorite one.
During the reception there will be holiday music and snacks. In order to receive a voting ballot, be sure to bring a monetary donation for Skookum Kids or children’s gently used clothing to help local foster kids in need.
