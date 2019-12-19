Music
Lisa and Linda Younce

CAMANO ISLAND — Parents, listen up: There’s a Christmas event coming up that’s made for children.

“Holiday Hooray” is the musical event by the Genius Twins, Lisa and Linda Younce, and it’s at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.

The show features the music of Tchaikovsky, a brass trio, local trumpet players, a tuba and more.

Tickets are $10 per person, free for babies.

More information at camanocenter.org.

