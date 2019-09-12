ANACORTES — This weekend is all about homes and boats in Anacortes.
Five homes will open their doors from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, so curious folk can take a look inside.
The tour is a fundraiser for the Dr. Samuel G. Brooks Guild of Anacortes, which helps to financially support uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital so no family will be turned away for lack of funds. This year is the 80th anniversary of the guild’s founding.
Of the homes on the tour, one was featured on the very first tour and another is a newly constructed, zero-energy residence with a craftsman style design.
The tour also hops aboard the W.T. Preston Snag boat and museum, as well as a 34-foot wood/fiberglass powerboat called the Evalena.
Tickets are $25 and available at 11 a.m. day-of at the Tea Room, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes, and online at drsamuelgbrooksguild.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.