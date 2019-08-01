LYNDEN — The first Lynden Beer Walk is Thursday, Aug. 1.
The walk, also called Hops Down Front Street, is in partnership with Backpack Buddies and the Lynden Downtown Business Association, with proceeds benefiting Backpack Buddies mission to provide healthy weekend meals for children.
From 5:30 to 8 p.m. along Front Street, participants will receive commemorative 5-ounce glasses, five tasting tickets and a goodie bag. Ten businesses along the street will have at least two beer options for guests to taste.
After the main event, the after-party is at Overflow Taps at its free beer garden with live music, a raffle and food truck.
Tickets are $29.
