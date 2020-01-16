A human rights conference to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Whatcom Community College Syre Student Center, 237 W. Kellogg Road, Bellingham.
The theme is “Tomorrow is Today — The Fierce urgency of NOW.”
The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the keynote address “Moving the Dream Forward.” Skill-building workshops facilitated by community educators and activists will follow. All events are free.
Continuing Education Units will be available for mental health counselors, social workers and marriage and family therapists.
After the conference, head downtown to join the second annual Unity Ball at 7 p.m. at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave., Bellingham. Formal attire is encouraged. Tickets are $15 for students, $25 for individuals, $45 for couples; proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.