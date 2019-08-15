CONWAY — The Conway Muse is preparing for mayhem ... Icelandic mayhem, no less.

“Waiter! ... There’s an Icelander in my Soup!” is an interactive comedy show that will play at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Muse, 18444 Spruce St.

The show, featuring a team of actors from Iceland, is a fundraiser for Theater Artists for Social Action.

Tickets are $20. Mmore information can be found at conwaymuse.com.

