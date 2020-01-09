New year, new show.
Each January, Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, brings in an entirely new collection from its newest members. This year, artists Ben Groff, Irina Milton, Karen Theusen and Mike Reid are featured. New work from existing members will be on display as well.
This show runs until the end of January. There will be an artists reception from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
