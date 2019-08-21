ANACORTES — Now in its 13th year, the annual Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts Fundraiser will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Heart of Anacortes, a beautiful outdoor venue in, quite literally, the heart of downtown Anacortes (at the corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue).
Each year, the foundation hosts this event to raise money to support the arts in Skagit County, providing groups and individuals with funding, grants and scholarships for art-related projects and goals.
The event will begin at 5 p.m., with music from soul and blues group Janie Cribbs and The T.Rust Band beginning at 6 p.m.
With this year’s gala theme “Celebrating 50 years Since Woodstock,” guests can don 1960s attire to compete in a costume contest.
“It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon celebrating art and music in our community,” said foundation board president Linda Lipke.
Admission is free to this family-friendly event, which includes a community-supported silent auction and a raffle for an eight-string banjo.
Lipke said guests can look forward to having an opportunity to purchase an “eclectic mix of art and donations” from local artists, photographers and businesses.
The foundation was created in 2006 by friends of Mount Vernon resident Rick Epting following his death the year prior. In honor of Epting, the foundation seeks to continue the monumental support he gave to local artists and organizations throughout his life, said Lipke.
Last year, the foundation donated about $19,000 to support music programs at local schools, a poetry festival, a concert series and more.
At a celebration earlier this year, a representative of the La Conner School District mentioned that the Epting Foundation’s donation made it possible for every fifth-grade student to have music classes.
“As board president it’s just been a real honor to work with the different school districts,” Lipke said. “It made my little heart go ‘whooo’.”
In the future, Lipke said the foundation hopes to spread its reach to the Sedro-Woolley and Concrete school districts. As always, individuals are encouraged to reach out for grants and scholarships.
“We’re a small organization but we try to help the community as much as we can,” Lipke said.
