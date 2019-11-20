Award-winning vocalist Janiva Magness is coming to Arlington as the featured performer for Saturday’s Legends of the Blues VII.
The annual celebration of contemporary blues is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center at Arlington High School, 18821 Crown Ridge Blvd.
Magness holds seven Blues Music Awards including Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year in 2015, and has been nominated for 28, according to a news release from the Arlington Arts Council.
She is one of two women to receive the B.B. King Performer of the Year award, the release states.
Among other blues classics, audiences can expect to hear songs off her most recent album, “Change in The Weather: Janiva Magness Sings John Fogerty,” which adapts 12 Creedence Clearwater Revival tracks in Magness’ “soaring, soul-centered style,” according to the release.
Opening for Magness is the the NW All Star Blues Broads, a six-person act featuring award-winning female musicians from the Pacific Northwest.
Admission is $20 online at brownpapertickets.com, or $25 at the door. Children under 12 get in free. Doors open at 6 p.m.
