Jazz Forest
Ron Jones photo

MOUNT VERNON — Ron Jones’ Jazz Forest, a 12-piece jazz band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St.

The band is big, but the sound is even bigger, influenced by pop, funk and blues. Jones spent much of his career composing for shows like “Family Guy” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; now he enjoys bringing other talented folks together at his production facility in Stanwood to create unique and engaging music.

Jones has been nominated for five Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award and several film and TV scoring awards.

The 17-piece A’Town Big Band from Anacortes will open.

Tickets are $15 for students, and $20 for everyone else.

More from this section

Load comments