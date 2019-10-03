MOUNT VERNON — Ron Jones’ Jazz Forest, a 12-piece jazz band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St.
The band is big, but the sound is even bigger, influenced by pop, funk and blues. Jones spent much of his career composing for shows like “Family Guy” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; now he enjoys bringing other talented folks together at his production facility in Stanwood to create unique and engaging music.
Jones has been nominated for five Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award and several film and TV scoring awards.
The 17-piece A’Town Big Band from Anacortes will open.
Tickets are $15 for students, and $20 for everyone else.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.