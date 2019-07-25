Orcas Island Cider & Mead Festival
EASTSOUND — It’s a great weekend to take a trip to Orcas Island for all who are fans of cider and mead.

The ninth annual Orcas Island Cider and Mead Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Eastsound Village Green, 203 N. Beach Road.

The festival draws local cider and mead producers from around the region and gathers them together, on one village green, for a day of enjoying a variety of fermented fruits and honey.

Nearly 20 cider and mead companies will be in attendance. Tickets are $15 and include a set number of tastes, a commemorative glass and the opportunity to purchase ciders and mead to take home. Additional tastes are available for purchase.

Proceeds support the Orcas Island Children’s House.

