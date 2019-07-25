EASTSOUND — It’s a great weekend to take a trip to Orcas Island for all who are fans of cider and mead.
The ninth annual Orcas Island Cider and Mead Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Eastsound Village Green, 203 N. Beach Road.
The festival draws local cider and mead producers from around the region and gathers them together, on one village green, for a day of enjoying a variety of fermented fruits and honey.
Nearly 20 cider and mead companies will be in attendance. Tickets are $15 and include a set number of tastes, a commemorative glass and the opportunity to purchase ciders and mead to take home. Additional tastes are available for purchase.
Proceeds support the Orcas Island Children’s House.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.