SNOHOMISH — The annual Kla Ha Ya Days Festival is back to continue the celebration and support for the Snohomish community.
Continuing a tradition of more than 100 years, the Kla Ha Ya Days span just shy of a week and provide activities for residents (and visitors) to join every day.
The festival started Wednesday, July 17, and will continue until Sunday, July 21. The carnival is in town every day to bring neighbors together. There is also a circus, as well as a slew of old-fashioned eating contests held in the center of town on First Street.
Keep a lookout for roving street performers, enter or watch the youth Talent Show Contest (2 p.m. Saturday at A Avenue and First Street), dance to live music or take a ride in a helicopter.
And no summer celebration would be complete without a grand parade marching through town, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday through downtown Snohomish.
A full schedule of events is available at klahayadays.com.
