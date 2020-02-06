Kreate
Kreate with Kara

Painting can be hard for those who haven’t spent time learning art.

Kreate with Kara events require no prior art experience and ensure that everyone who participates has a piece of their own art to take home.

On Friday and Sunday, Feb. 7 and 9, Kara will be at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, to guide a painting class. There will be wine to sip as well.

All of the materials are provided, and the first drink is included in the $40 event fee.

The event is at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon on Sunday. Tickets are available on Facebook or Eventbrite.

