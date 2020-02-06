Painting can be hard for those who haven’t spent time learning art.
Kreate with Kara events require no prior art experience and ensure that everyone who participates has a piece of their own art to take home.
On Friday and Sunday, Feb. 7 and 9, Kara will be at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, to guide a painting class. There will be wine to sip as well.
All of the materials are provided, and the first drink is included in the $40 event fee.
The event is at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon on Sunday. Tickets are available on Facebook or Eventbrite.
