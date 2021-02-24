LA CONNER — The La Conner Town Council voted Tuesday to pursue a sale of a portion of Maple Fields, a nearly 2-acre property the town has been leasing from members of the Hedlin family for a park including a ball field.
While the town doesn’t own the land, its owners have offered La Conner the chance to find a potential buyer as part of a deal that could potentially result in 70% of the property being developed for housing and the rest to be developed as a park.
Four of the five council members voted to move forward with listing the property for sale beginning in March. Council member Bill Stokes abstained.
For years, members of the Hedlin family have leased the property to La Conner, which has used it as home for the town’s Little League teams.
When the family decided to sell the property to finance the purchase of additional farmland, it offered La Conner the opportunity to buy the land outright.
Buying the land wasn’t financially feasible for the town, Mayor Ramon Hays said.
Instead, a deal was struck to preserve some parkland. La Conner would find a buyer, at which point the town would buy the land, then sell 70% to the buyer. The buyer will build housing on his or her portion, and the town will develop its own portion as a park, and keep any money from the sale above the cost of initially buying it.
While the town’s portion of the property would be developed as a park, it won’t be large enough to support a baseball field such as the one currently there.
Hayes believes if the property sells for its asking price of $775,000, the town may make about $11,000. He said making a profit on the sale was not the main consideration.
“The goal was never to make money,” he said. “It was to make the town whole and have a nice piece of land to make a park.”
Hayes said if the sale works out, he’ll be eager to work with members of the public to determine potential uses for the park.
“They’ll have input as to what an ultimate park design will look for. We’ll do whatever the community wants,” he said.
The council’s vote Tuesday specifies that the part of the property to be sold can be subdivided into no more than 10 residential properties. The original conversations were focused on preserving 25% as a park, but more detailed analysis of the land made 30% a more viable option.
Several La Conner residents joined Tuesday’s meeting, which was held online. While many expressed sympathy with the town’s attempt to preserve fields, they also pushed for a more expansive process.
La Conner resident Amanda McDade, part of a group that’s been weighing in on the issue, said Wednesday the outreach should have been more robust.
“I’d like to know, when other issues come up, that there’s a better way of giving feedback and exchanging dialogue with elected officials. As responsive as individual (officials) were, the system isn’t great,” she said. “That’s where my frustration is. Not with anyone in particular. The system doesn’t seem set up well for public feedback.”
Another group member, Catey Ritchie, said, “I lived in the Bay Area, I worked with federal agencies. ... We had a public engagement process with open houses, Q&A sessions ... even if they were heated, they were mediated.”
La Conner Little League President Reb Broker said he’s frustrated that conversations about his organization potentially playing at school fields didn’t begin sooner. Now the deadline to find a new home is more pressing, he said.
“Maybe we’ll have a field and maybe we won’t,” Broker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.