FRIDAY HARBOR — Lakedale Resort at Three Lakes is known for its pristine location along the lake, surrounded by natural beauty of the Northwest — and this weekend they’re adding music to he equation.
The Lakedale Music Festival is a celebration of jazz music spanning Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
The event kicks off with an evening jam session on Friday, Aug. 30, and picks up at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, for seven hours of nonstop music. On Sunday, the fun continues from noon to 4 p.m.
This year, the jazz festival is bringing in jazz guitarist Brian Nova and his trio as the featured artists. Others scheduled to play include Greta Matassa, Fred Radke, Stephanie Porter, Max Holmberg, Terry Miller, Primo Kim and Oliver Strasser.
The all-ages festival is hosted upon the lawns of the resort, 4313 Roche Harbor Road, Friday Harbor.
A variety of lodging is available through the resort including yurts, cabins, cottages, campsites and traditional rooms in the lodge.
Tickets are $25 per person per day; proceeds support Terry’s Kids at the San Juan Islands School Music Program.
For more information, visit lakedale.com/music-festival.
