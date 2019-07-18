FRIDAY HARBOR — Lavender is in the air on San Juan Island.
The annual Lavender Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Pelindaba Lavender Farm, 33 Hawthorne Lane. All are invited to come stroll through fields and fields of lavender and learn more about the plant.
The cutting field is an opportunity for visitors to make their own lavender bouquets and hand select the lavender bunches that catch their fancy from several varieties.
There will also be demonstrations and talks about how best to cultivate lavender and the many uses the plant offers.
Children and adults alike are welcomed to craft themselves wands, wreaths or crowns made of lavender. There will also be plenty of lavender-inspired food and drinks, including lavender ice cream, lavender ice tea and plenty of lavender baked goods. Non-lavender-infused foods will be available for purchase as well.
Parking and admission is free. Dogs on leashes are allowed.
