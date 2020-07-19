election

MOUNT VERNON — Recorded candidate forums held by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Skagit County are available to watch on Zoom prior to the Aug. 4 primary.

Recordings for three local races are available on YouTube: 

Superior Court Judge Position 3: youtu.be/03VrvwqBwlo

Public Utility District Commissioner: youtu.be/l63Q-17Nh3s

Skagit County Commissioner District 1 & 2: youtu.be/EEACXA9hEKM

Recordings for Congressional District 1 and 2 races, done in cooperation with the Bellingham/Whatcom LWV, are available on Vimeo.

U.S. Congressional District 1: vimeo.com/438403864

U.S. Congressional District 2: vimeo.com/438403595

The League of Women Voters on Whidbey Island will hold a live-streamed forum for candidates in the 10th Legislative District from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Visit www.lwvwhidbey.org that day for the link.

