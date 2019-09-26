BELLINGHAM — If you’ve ever kicked yourself for never making it to a Led Zeppelin concert while you had the chance, this is the show for you.
Tribute band Led Zepagain will play at 7:30 p.m. today, Sept. 26, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets are $47, available at the door or online at mountbakertheatre,com.
The band is made up of vocalist Swan Montgomery as Robert Plant, guitarist Anthony David Thymiakos as Jimmy Page, bassist/keyboardist Jim Wootten as John Paul Jones and drummer Derek Smith as John Bonham.
