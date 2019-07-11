Jenny and the Tomcats

ROCKPORT — In opposition of the proposed Marblemount Quarry and in support of Big Bear Mountain, the community is raising money to support the legal battle against the project.

Local bands Jumbled Pie and Jenny and the Tomcats will be rocking on the river starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52804 Rockport Park Road, Rockport.

Donations are encouraged, and the money raised goes directly to the Skagit River Alliance’s legal fees.

