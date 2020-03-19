Many area businesses are adjusting schedules to limit people’s exposure to viruses, but there are plenty of opportunities to utilize the library systems in Skagit County to stay entertained while isolating.
Anyone with a library card is able to visit their local library online and browse a digital collection. This includes e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and TV.
Most physical locations are closed to the public, but the online sites have links and directions for how to download content.
Some bookstores are also offering home deliveries, like Watermark Book Company in Anacortes. Customers itching to lay their hands on physical books can prepay and a staff member from Watermark will deliver the book to anywhere within the Anacortes city limits.
