Line Dancing at Loco Billy's
Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon

Ever hear a string of country tunes so good they compelled you to your feet, except instead of finding a groove you stumbled over yourself? Well, Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon’s line dancing lessons might be for you.

Taught by dance instructor Kim Hargrove from Happy Valley Dance Studio, these dances turn regular Joes into dancing pros. Lessons will be taught Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at the club, 27102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.

On Friday, folks can request to learn all kinds of dances, including line dances, couple dances, Country Two Step, Schottische, Cowboy Cha Cha, Western Swing, Horseshoe and more.

Saturday will feature a live band with an open dance before and after the music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both nights and lessons cost $5.

This is a 21-plus venue. For more information, visit locobillys.com.

