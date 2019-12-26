pic

EVERETT — Looking to laugh this holiday season? Exit 192 Improv Comedy has you covered.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., a collection of the region’s funniest improv comedians will take to the stage to create comedy from audience suggestions.

The all-ages show is held monthly and costs $12-15.

