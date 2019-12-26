EVERETT — Looking to laugh this holiday season? Exit 192 Improv Comedy has you covered.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., a collection of the region’s funniest improv comedians will take to the stage to create comedy from audience suggestions.
The all-ages show is held monthly and costs $12-15.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.