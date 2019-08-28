After Sir Mix-a-Lot recorded “Baby Got Back” in 1992, radio stations rejected it initially and deemed it sexist. To this day, Mix-a-Lot said he keeps those rejection letters at his house.
“When the song took off on radio, it took off like wildfire,” Mix-a-Lot said in an interview. “People still didn’t know what the song was about. They thought it was about butts. I think MTV banned the song, because people started picking up on what I was saying.”
Mix-a-Lot said he wanted to address the issue of representation of African-American women on TV at the time.
“They said they banned it because it was too raunchy and sexual,” he said. “However, when they came out with (other songs) with no depth behind them, those songs were all over MTV. But the one that puts women of color in a positive light was no longer on MTV. It worked, it pissed somebody off.”
He said he believes today’s climate is different.
“Actually there’s too much butt out there,” he said.
Mix-a-Lot will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes.
While his biggest hit, “Baby Got Back,” isn’t his favorite song, Mix-a-Lot said the audience can expect a full version.
“It’s all about the fans for me,” he said. “They come first. So I give them a long ‘Baby Got Back.’”
Mix-A-Lot said his favorite song is “Testarossa,” also from 1992. He describes it as his “most challenging” and that it showcases more skill than other songs.
The 56-year-old Seattle native said growing up, he was inspired by funk artists such as James Brown and Parliament. He said he gravitated toward rap because he couldn’t sing.
Today, Mix-a-Lot said he listens to more hip-hop than ever before.
“I love trap (music) and I love the stuff Drake does,” he said. “And it’s smaller groups. Streaming has changed the way people consume music.”
He said he is seeing a new generation of artists who are writing “poignant words and words that actually mean something.”
Mix-a-Lot is wrapping up a 37-city tour. This will be his first time playing at the Swinomish Casino; he encourages guests to check out the Mix-a-Lot slot machines.
“It’s a lot of fun, self-deprecating humor, we play with the crowd,” he said of his show. “I don’t come up with a limousine with a red carpet.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.