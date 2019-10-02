For almost a half-century, Los Lobos has entertained audiences with a spirited and skillful mix of influences, traditional Mexican-American music and rock and roll prominent among them.
Now they’re bringing a milestone tour to Skagit County.
The band will play a date on its 45th Anniversary Tour at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4, with an acoustic set followed by an electric set.
The show is sold out.
“We’re a Mexican American band, and no word describes America like ‘immigrant.’ Most of us are children of immigrants, so it’s perhaps natural that the songs we create celebrate America in this way,” said Louie Pérez, one of the band’s founding members, in a statement on the theater’s website.
Founded in East Los Angeles in 1973, Los Lobos plunged into the fertile punk scene of their native city and drew on genres as diverse as country, blues, R&B and Tex-Mex.
Over the years they became popular and durable; three years ago, the entertainment site The AV Club said the band was “not only one of the best live bands in America, but also one of the most interesting.”
The band is currently composed of Perez, Steve Berlin, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, David Hidalgo and Enrique Gonzalez. Los Lobos has won two Grammies and had a smash hit in their version of “La Bamba,” which topped the charts for three weeks in 1987.
Earlier this year, Pérez published “Good Morning, Aztlán,” a collection of songs, paintings, poems and short stories.
Los Lobos’ visit to Skagit County coincides with new music from the band; their holiday album “Llegó Navidad” will be released on CD and digitally on Oct. 4. A vinyl version of the album, which is made up of Christmas songs from North, Central and South America, is scheduled for a November release. One of its songs is original to the band.
Los Lobos will have one more show in Washington state — in Federal Way on Oct. 5 — before heading for the next leg of their tour, in Los Angeles.
