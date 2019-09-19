LYNDEN — It’s time to rock out for a good cause.
Skookum Rocks the Farm is bringing folk/pop artist Marc Scibilia to BelleWood Acres.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the farm, 6140 Guide Meridian. Proceed support Skookum Kids, a local nonprofit that works to better the foster care system in the area.
Not only will there be music from Scibilia (who has toured with the Zac Brown Band and whose music was featured in a Super Bowl commercial), but also a bonfire, food trucks and a beer garden.
Tickets are $28, or $45 for VIP that includes reserved seating, a meet-and-greet with Scibilia, an autographed picture and a drink ticket. brownpapertickets.com.
