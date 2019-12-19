EDISON — The drawings of Fir Island artist Margaret Davidson are featured at the i.e. gallery until the end of the year.
Davidson’s work brings attention to the ordinary and instills a new life in everyday objects like birch logs, buttons and sand.
The gallery is located at 5800 Cains Court.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.