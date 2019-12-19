"Button Spiral"

"Button Spiral II," by Margaret Davison in 2014, colored pencil on handmade paper by Mary Ashton.

EDISON — The drawings of Fir Island artist Margaret Davidson are featured at the i.e. gallery until the end of the year.

Davidson’s work brings attention to the ordinary and instills a new life in everyday objects like birch logs, buttons and sand.

The gallery is located at 5800 Cains Court.

