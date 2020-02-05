World-renowned acoustic guitarist Martin Taylor is coming to Skagit County on Friday night, bringing his solo jazz and finger-style guitar to McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
Completely self-taught, Taylor has been recognized as one of the most accomplished jazz guitarists in the world.
Taylor has received 14 British Jazz Awards, was nominated for a Grammy, and was honored as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to jazz music.
His career has spanned five decades. In addition to his solo career, he’s played alongside such artists as Jeff Beck, Tommy Emmanuel, George Harrison and Stéphane Grappelli.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Tickets are $25, $35 for box seats, and are available at mcintyrehall.org.
