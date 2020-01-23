”Doe, a deer, a female deer ...”
The hills won’t be the only thing alive with the sound of music this weekend at the Mount Baker Theatre.
The theater itself will be brimming with song, as guests are invited to watch the classic movie “The Sound of Music” and encouraged to sing along to each song.
The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.
Costumes are encouraged, and prop bags will be given to each guest to participate in special movie moments.
