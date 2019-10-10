Get on your cowboy boots and get ready to stomp Saturday night, Oct. 12.
Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, will host Saturday Stomp. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. (Happy hour is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.)
Megs McLean and her band will play a mixture of classic country covers and originals to keep the night rocking. McLean has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the country.
Line dancing lessons start at 8 p.m. and the band goes on at 9 p.m. $8 admission covers both.
More information: locobillys.com.
