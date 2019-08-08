MOUNT VERNON — The Christianson’s Nursery Midsummer Antique Fair and Vintage Market is back for a sixth year on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, at the nursery, 15806 Best Road.

VIP tickets ($10) are available for guests ages 21 and older who want to shop early, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds support the Skagit Symphony.

Saturday’s sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The market is split into four locations: the schoolhouse and garden, North Meadow Field, Primrose Antiques and Gifts, and Christianson’s Nursery.

More information is available at christiansonsnursery.com.

