MOUNT VERNON — The Christianson’s Nursery Midsummer Antique Fair and Vintage Market is back for a sixth year on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, at the nursery, 15806 Best Road.
VIP tickets ($10) are available for guests ages 21 and older who want to shop early, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds support the Skagit Symphony.
Saturday’s sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The market is split into four locations: the schoolhouse and garden, North Meadow Field, Primrose Antiques and Gifts, and Christianson’s Nursery.
More information is available at christiansonsnursery.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.