BELLINGHAM — It’s not every weekend an internationally acclaimed comedic circus art comes to town.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-22, “Miss Fitts” will grace the Bellingham Circus Guild with three performances.

The show follows Miss Fitts, a seamstress, who meets a quirky new client called Sir Tinnly, and after that her whole world changes and the show is off on a high-energy adventure of comedy and circus acts.

The show is a two-time winner of the Best of Fringe and plenty of other festival accolades.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the guild, 1401 Sixth St., Bellingham. Prices range from $10-$20, depending on what folks can afford. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.

