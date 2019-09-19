BELLINGHAM — It’s not every weekend an internationally acclaimed comedic circus art comes to town.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-22, “Miss Fitts” will grace the Bellingham Circus Guild with three performances.
The show follows Miss Fitts, a seamstress, who meets a quirky new client called Sir Tinnly, and after that her whole world changes and the show is off on a high-energy adventure of comedy and circus acts.
The show is a two-time winner of the Best of Fringe and plenty of other festival accolades.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the guild, 1401 Sixth St., Bellingham. Prices range from $10-$20, depending on what folks can afford. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.