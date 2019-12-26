Model trains
A HO scale model train crosses over a miniature handmade trestle during an open house at the Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club’s headquarters in Alger.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

ALGER — If your 2019 New Year’s resolution was to visit a model railroad open house, don’t worry, there is still time.

The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club will open its doors to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

The club has large layouts for N-scale and HO-scale model railroads. Children are encouraged to come and learn about the hobby.

Admission is donation-based, and the money collected is used to develop more layouts for the club.

The Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club is located off of Old Highway 99 at 1469 Silver Run Lane.

