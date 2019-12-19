BELLINGHAM — Imagine stepping onstage to perform magic in front of the critical eyes of famous magicians Penn & Teller, trying to stump them — and succeeding.

That’s what Bellingham magician John Walton pulled off earlier this year on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Now, Walton is performing his foolproof magic in his hometown this weekend, in the theater named after his parents. Walton’s magic show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Harold and Irene Walton Theatre, which is located within the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.

Guest magicians Kerry Pollock and Gary Gleason will also perform. Tickets are $18.50 at mountbakertheatre.com.

