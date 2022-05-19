CONCRETE — The Concrete Theatre, nestled within the Cascade Mountains range, provides the perfect venue for the Mountain Film Festival on June 2-5.
The festival will be held in conjunction with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker’s Sherman Peak at 10,160 feet and back. The event starts at midnight June 5.
The film festival will include feature-length films and documentaries as well as presentations on photography, mountain safety and sports. There will also be special guests and live music.
Visit https://mountainsonfilm.com for tickets and more information.
Concrete Theater owner Valerie Stafford explained while she tends to be a procrastinator with many of her projects, the film festival was not one of them.
“We first started talking about this in 2020 and I was so proud of myself because I had this thing so lined up,” Stafford said. “I had all the guest speakers, the films, everything and it was going to happen in May and well, you know what happened in March.”
That would be COVID. So Stafford put the event on the shelf.
She has dusted it off and the festival is ready for its opening night and marathon as a way to bring the town of Concrete — as well as those venturing there — together to highlight the North Cascade Mountains as well as what makes the hamlet such a great place.
“The mountains are one of the most amazing things we have here in Concrete and in this part of the Skagit Valley,” Stafford said. “I know there are mountains in other places, but these are pretty amazing.”
And Stafford would know, seeing how she and her husband Fred West have traveled the world. That is when they aren’t operating the theater, Act One Ice Cream Parlor or Freddie’s Bar (located inside the theater).
“We have traveled to Thailand, Morocco and Peru and we come home, look around and we think oh my gosh, we have scenery here that is far nicer than most places we have traveled to,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing. So we wanted to highlight that and that’s how the Mountain Film Festival came about.”
As a fitness fanatic, Stafford said there had to be an aspect of the festival driven by willing people to get outside.
“Of course we want people to get outdoors more,” she said. “Although we live here, we don’t always get out and enjoy what we have.”
So in an attempt to touch on a number of outdoor-related topics, it was decided to highlight recreation, sports, mountain safety, photography, rivers and the animals that call these areas home.
Regarding the films, they chose the ones that they liked the most, as well as those locally produced. The headliner is “Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey.”
As for local fare, Stafford will show “Slide To Ride,” an independent effort filmed in Darrington after the Oso mudslide.
“It’s a little film to call attention to the fact they wanted to build this mountain biking trail over there and they did,” she said. “They created this little promo to explained what they were going to do with the grant if they got it. It’s really neat and Oak Rankin of the Glacier Peak Institute will be here to discuss everything going on in Darrington.”
Something more obscure: a safety video called “Escape From Diablo” by Seattle City Light.
The video is described as “using a light touch to highlight emergency evacuation procedures for the towns of Diablo and Newhalem, both part of Seattle City Light’s Skagit Hydroelectric Project.”
It’s the second run for “Escape From Diablo” at the theater.
“They actually approached a while back about showing the safety film at my theater,” Stafford said. “Honestly, I was thinking to myself, ‘could there be anything more boring than a safety film?’
“Well, was I wrong. They came down and had the most amazing people working on this film. All these employees talking about getting out of Diablo in case of a landslide or earthquake. It’s short, but it’s really fun.”
There will also be presentations and discussions involving Trek for Treasure and Skagit Trail Builders, just to name a couple.
“I wanted to pull together things that would be of interest to a lot of people,” Stafford said, “and not just those people who want to climb shear rock faces without any gear.
“I wanted to appeal to all different ages and all different levels to just think about ways to get out and enjoy the mountains more. There’s lots of little things I have built into this and I have tried to pull in all the mountain stuff I can think of.”
This will be the first of what Stafford said will become an annual event.
“Every year, more and more of these types of films come out,” she said. “Whether it’s about skiing or snowmobiling, mountain running, climbing. All those different things. I will be keeping my eyes out for new things for next year.”
