MS Bike Ride

This weekend, over 1,500 cyclists will be biking through Northern Washington for a good cause.

The journey is anticipated to raise over $1.7 million for those living with multiple sclerosis.

Ranking as one of the top 20 Bike MS events in the country, Bike MS: Deception Pass Classic will cover up to 172 miles over Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.

There are multiple routes, depending on how far cyclists wish to travel each day, but generally the journey starts at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, goes through Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties and over the landmark Deception Pass Bridge before looping back to the fairgrounds each night.

This is one of over 70 rides like it throughout the country. Nationwide, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate.

To participate or volunteer, visit nationalmssociety.org.

More from this section

Load comments