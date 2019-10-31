Twenty years ago the Mt. Baker Film and Art Festival took winter sport and film enthusiasts by storm, and now in its 20th year, the festival cannot be stopped.
With two shows to enjoy, the festival invites all to view films from the Baker community as well as the greater independent ski and snowboard industry at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.
As soon as the doors open, there will be vendors aplenty, each stocked with new goods and services for the upcoming winter season, and the matinee show will have special activities for kids. Prizes will be raffled at both shows with a 2019-2020 Mt. Baker Ski Area season pass up for grabs.
Tickets are $8, but ski area season pass holders will be able to pick up free tickets on Friday starting at noon. Limit of one per pass holder and must have proof of 2019-20 pass.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.