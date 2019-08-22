Duos
Elle Wakorb

BELLINGHAM — What’s funnier than two improv comedians on stage? Three sets of two improvisers, that’s what.

Duos at the Upfront Theatre provides the chance for the theater’s mainstage performers to team up with anyone they please to perform improv comedy.

Shows are at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St.

Each night there will be three sets of duo performers, each set running approximately 20 minutes.

Tickets are $15.

