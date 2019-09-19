generic museum
Shutterstock

The Smithsonian Museums offer free admission every day, and for one day each year, local museums follow in their footsteps through an event called Museum Day Live!

Museum Day Live! is hosted by “Smithsonian” magazine and partners with local museums from across the nation to offer a look inside for free.

This year’s event is Saturday, Sept. 21. Here’s how it works: To get free entry into a participating museum, download a ticket from smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Local participating museums include:

n Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S Fourth St., La Conner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

n Bellingham Railway Museum, 1320 Commercial St., Bellingham. Noon to 5 p.m.

n Whatcom Museum, 250 Flora St., Bellingham. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

