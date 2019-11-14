BELLINGHAM — There is mystery in the air, and the Bellingham Parks Department needs the help of the community to unravel the mystery. Escape from Woodstock Farm is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The price is $35 and includes transportation to and from the farm as well as hors d’oeuvres. The game is a puzzle-based, problem-solving game.

All ages; register at cob.org/gov/dept/parks.

