Christmas light recycling
We all love the charming glow of winter lights, but what is the best disposal method for when strings won’t light up anymore? Here are a few options in the Skagit County area.
For recycling drop-off
Recycling deposit boxes for working or non-working lights are located directly inside main doors, available until the end of January.
Light Recycle WA program drop-off locations across Skagit County: www.lightrecycle.org.
Skagit River Steel and Recycling 1265 S. Anacortes St., Burlington; 360-757-6096, open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For recycling mail-in
Christmas Light Source: www.christmas-light-source.com/pages/christmas-lights-recycling-program
Holiday LEDs: www.holidayleds.com/free-light-recycling
TerraCycle: www.terracycle.com
Holiday tree composting
The best place for a cut holiday tree after the turn of the New Year is the compost pile. By city, here are the options for helping your tree return to the soil.
Remember, in all cases trees must be completely clean, free of ornaments, decorations, lights, bows, tinsel, glitter, and flocking.
The following disposal options does not include disposal of artificial Christmas trees; cut or live trees only.
For composting curbside pickup
Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley
In all these cities, residents serviced with a curbside green waste cart may cut up their tree and place it inside the green cart for curbside pickup.
Please must make sure trees fit inside carts; do not leave the tree on top of carts, or beside them. To verify, please call your city’s Solid Waste Department.
For composting you haul
City of Sedro-Woolley Recycling Facility
For residents of Sedro-Woolley only. The City Recycling Facility accepts clean trees, free of charge, for composting at their facility during the first three weeks in January. Look for large signs outside the facility gates. 315 Sterling St. Hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
Saturdays are seasonal, opens the first Saturday in March and closes the first Saturday in November. Closed all holidays.
City of Mount Vernon Yard Waste Facility
For residents of Mount Vernon only. The City Yard Waste Facility accepts clean trees, free of charge, for composting at their facility during winter hours of operation.
City Shop Complex 1010 Shop Lane. Hours: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed on holidays.
City of Burlington
For residents of Burlington only. The city will except Christmas trees beginning the first full week after Christmas and continue to accept them until the end of the first full week following New Year’s Day. Disposal site is located at Burlington Street Department, 951 South Section St.
Skagit Soils
All residents in Skagit County are welcome to visit this facility, base disposal fee for yard waste and tree composting is $65 per ton with a $5 minimum. 13260 Ball Rd, Mount Vernon; 360-424-0199. Winter hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30. p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday schedule: Closed Dec. 24-25, also Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.https://www.skagitsoilsinc.com/
Other tree recycling offerings
City of Anacortes
The Anacortes High School Key Club, in partnership with the Kiwanis Sunrisers and Kiwanis Noon Club, will be in residential neighborhoods throughout Anacortes city limits beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to pick up your Christmas tree.
Please place your tree at the curb by 8:30 a.m. Clubs ask community members to donate canned food or cash for pickup. Instead of leaving them with the tree (which can result in a loss of food or money), club members ask donors to mail or drop off the donation at Kiwanis Thrift Shop, 420 O Ave., Anacortes.
The service is a fundraiser for Anacortes High School Key Club. Members plan to use the funds to support the Thirst Project and the Anacortes Food Bank. If trees have not been picked up by 2 p.m., call 360-293-2921. If the weather is severe on Jan. 7, the groups will instead pick up trees the following Saturday.
City of Mount Vernon
Boy Scouts of America Troop 4100 will be in residential neighborhoods throughout Mount Vernon city limits on two Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14, for their annual Christmas tree recycling program. Please place your tree at the curb by 9 a.m.
Residents can make a tax-deductible donation by placing it in an envelope and attaching it to their tree or by mailing in a donation to: BSA Troop 4100 c/o Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 North LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
The service is a fundraiser for Troop 4100 to help pay for summer camp, programs, and equipment. Please include your pickup date and location. If your tree is not picked up, please call 360-399-6136.
Packaging material recycling and re-use
Packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and air pillows are often part of the packaging contained in holiday shipping orders. Beyond letting your kids make music in the hallways by popping them, here are some options for reuse and recycling.
Shopping at Amazon? Make low packaging requests
Email Customer Service. Amazon: cs-reply@amazon.com. Ask them to make a note in your account to avoid plastic packaging or avoid extra packaging when possible. (No, there’s not a way to do this manually.)
They’ll make a note to avoid plastic on your account, but it’s up to the distributors whether they do it or not. Not a guaranteed method, but worth a try.
Search through Amazon’s Frustration Free Packaging products. The program sends your item without — essentially — a box around a box. The box is recyclable and comes without excess packaging materials.
Not every item on Amazon is available in the frustration-free packaging service (there are over 300,000 items), but it’s a start.
Skip 2-Day Shipping and ask for bulk delivery. When you’re ordering multiple items, be sure to request that they be sent together. Sure, it might take a few days longer to get your items, but you’ll get far less cardboard/plastic packaging with one bulk delivery.
When you ask for items to be delivered quickly, the online distributor loses the ability to consolidate deliveries. Rather than sorting items into trucks in the cheapest way, the company now must focus on the fastest way. That means more trucks running on the roads or worse — air delivery. Airplanes emit far more carbon than other modes of transportation, so ultra-fast shipping guarantees you’re shooting more carbon directly into the sky.
For recycling at mail and shipping stores
Specialty mail and shipping stores will often take packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and air pillows back for reuse if they are clean and contained. These include UPS, FedEx, and other specialty or private mail shops.
Find stores in your municipality and give them a call to see what they’ll accept. Do note, the United States Postal Service does not take these back.
For recycling at department stores
You can drop off bubble wrap, air pillows, plastic shipping envelopes, and plastic bags to be recycled at several grocery and department store locations such as Target, Haggen, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Safeway.
Find the closest drop-off to you by visiting the Bag and Film Recycling website at: bagandfilmrecycling.org. Remember, all film, bags, and wrap must be clean, dry and free of residue.
Wrapping paper alternatives, recycling and disposal
Flocked, sparkled, embossed, painted or sticker-laden wrapping papers need to be reused, or go in the garbage.
Bows and ribbons can be reused many times if they remain in good condition, otherwise they too need to be disposed of as trash. Only clean, unembellished papers should be recycled.
Craft paper and newspaper are both recyclable and if used as gift wrap and can be recycled in the curbside bin.
Unembellished paper bags such as paper lunch bags, paper department store bags, and basic paper gift bags are recyclable as well.
Alternative wrapping options
Consider checking out alternative, paper-free ways for wrapping gifts, like Furoshiki, traditional Japanese wrapping cloths used to wrap and/or to transport goods.
For a great Furoshiki gift wrapping tutorial, visit konmari.com/furoshiki.
